There are still questions to be answered about Portland's potential move to a new SA-governed league following a meeting on Wednesday night between the club and South Australian National Football League officials.
The proposed league would feature eight teams - South Gambier, West Gambier, East Gambier, North Gambier, Casterton-Sandford, Millicent, Portland and Penola and see the Tigers depart the Hampden league, which it joined in 2013 from the Western Border league.
In their presentation the SANFL officials said their priorities for clubs in the league were maintaining and strengthening junior programs, improving talent pathways, improving facilities, increased operational profits and competition equality. Details such as salary cap figures and information regarding netball player pathways were not able to be provided on the night while some people voiced concerns about the elite SA player pathway football model where junior footballers would have to travel to Adelaide.
Tigers life member Peter Ball, one of about 100 people in attendance, believed the move "would be a backwards step".
"It was a good presentation, it just needs to be listened to.." he said. "I'm not a great believer in going backwards looking in the rear vision mirror. We had a very good league with them (Western Border) but we left there for a reason because the league was falling apart.
"The Hampden's a very strong league, fantastic league, good administration."
Tigers president Troy Bannam was pleased with the night and turnout and said there were a lot more conversations to be had over the coming months.
