Three sneaky factors messing with your sleep | Supporting you - Health Services Guide 2023

You may enjoy scrolling through social media or watching Netflix before bed, but this could be harming your sleep in more ways than one. First, the blue light from your devices can suppress the production of melatonin, the hormone that regulates your sleep cycle. Second, the stimulating or stressful content of what you're watching or reading can keep your mind active and prevent you from relaxing. Try to avoid screens at least an hour before bed and opt for a calming activity like reading a book or listening to soothing music instead.