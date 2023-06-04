Hampden league 15 and under coach Stacey O'Sullivan was thrilled following her side's undefeated run at the Western Region Championships on Sunday.
O'Sullivan's side triumphed 26-9 against Ballarat Pride in the decider, with the other three Hampden league outfits - 13 and under, 13 and under reserve, and 17 and under - winning their respective titles too.
Warrnambool City Netball Association and Warrnambool and District Football Netball League fielded teams at the event as well as Portland, Hamilton, Ballarat, Mininera, Maryborough-Castlemaine, Central Highlands and South West.
The top-two teams from each division progress to the Netball Victoria association championships in Melbourne on June 18.
O'Sullivan said she was "really happy" with the final result.
"The girls have only had four training (sessions) together, a lot of the Ballarat sides have been together for a few months," she said.
"So we've only had four training (runs) together and they've come along really well and we have got a really good combination of bottom-age and top-age which is rare to have that many bottom-agers.
"So very happy with the way the girls played and came together."
O'Sullivan said she was impressed with the way her players responded to coaching instructions.
"It's really hard bringing girls from other clubs together to try and play in a certain structure and they've done that really well and hopefully they can take a few of the things away they've learnt to their clubs and onto their netball in the future," she said.
The 15 and under mentor has faith her team will excel at the state championships.
"They'll do really well," she said.
"The country girls, Hampden are always well known for coming up against the Melbourne teams and putting it to them so feeling feeling confident."
17 and under coach Jacqui Bowman was equally impressed with her charges after they overcame Ballarat Football Netball League.
"It was a solid performance all day," she said. "It was even at half-time and I think we ended up winning by two or three in the end.
"They all performed well, we were down to nine players for most of the day so they were very, very tired by the end of the day but they all just fought hard all game for the grand final."
Warrnambool City netball made the finals (top-four) in the 13 and under age group while the WDFNL's 15 and under side saw finals action.
