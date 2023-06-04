The Standard
All four Hampden league netball sides win titles at 2023 Western Region Championships

By Matt Hughes
Updated June 4 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 6:30pm
Sarah Moore plays for Warrnambool District's under 15s reserve team and (inset) the winning Hampden under 15 team. Picture by Anthony Brady
Sarah Moore plays for Warrnambool District's under 15s reserve team and (inset) the winning Hampden under 15 team. Picture by Anthony Brady

Hampden league 15 and under coach Stacey O'Sullivan was thrilled following her side's undefeated run at the Western Region Championships on Sunday.

