Hampden round eight netball wrap: Alicia Blain returns from injury for Cobden, Koroit's young players drive comeback

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
June 4 2023 - 5:30pm
Cobden's Sophie Blain takes the centre pass during the Bombers' win against Warrnambool on Saturday. Pictures by Anthony Brady
PREMIERSHIP contender Cobden has consolidated its credentials after welcoming midcourter Alicia Blain back into the line-up.

