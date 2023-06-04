The Standard
Kolora-Noorat utility Luke Tebble injured in 'important' win for Kolora-Noorat

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Luke Tebble may be set for an extended stint on the sidelines with an arm injury. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Luke Tebble may be set for an extended stint on the sidelines with an arm injury. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Kolora-Noorat's resounding 71-point victory against Allansford may have come at a cost, with one of its experienced players sustaining an arm injury.

