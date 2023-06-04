Kolora-Noorat's resounding 71-point victory against Allansford may have come at a cost, with one of its experienced players sustaining an arm injury.
The Power produced a defensive masterclass to triumph 14.9 (93) to 3.4 (22) in the round nine Warrnambool and District league clash however they could be without utility Luke Tebble for some time after he sustained an arm injury.
Tebble had been effective in time spent forward this year, kicking 12 goals between rounds four to six.
"Luke Tebble has potentially broken his arm so we're just waiting to see how that pans out," Power coach Nick Bourke said of how his side pulled up from Saturday's game.
"A few sore bodies but general soreness apart from that."
Injuries and unavailability haven't been kind to the fourth-placed Power this season, with Bourke himself on the sidelines with a shoulder issue.
The Power mentor was pleased with his side's showing, in particular its defence.
"It was a really good win, we knew it was a pretty important game for our season..." he said.
"To keep a quality side like Allansford to three goals was really pleasing."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
