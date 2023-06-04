The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

North Warrnambool Eagles overcome plucky Koroit in dour Hampden league contest

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 4 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles' Judah Greene escapes his opponent's grasp. Picture by Anthony Brady
North Warrnambool Eagles' Judah Greene escapes his opponent's grasp. Picture by Anthony Brady

KOROIT coach Chris McLaren is embracing a different coaching challenge as the seven-time reigning premier finds its feet with a new-look side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.