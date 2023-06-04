KOROIT coach Chris McLaren is embracing a different coaching challenge as the seven-time reigning premier finds its feet with a new-look side.
The Saints fell to North Warrnambool Eagles at Victoria Park on Saturday in a low-scoring game.
They had a one-point lead at the final break before the Eagles - with the benefit of experienced key position players - kicked four goals to one to win a defensive contest 8.7 (55) to 5.6 (36).
McLaren said the Saints' young players were adapting to the rigours of senior football.
"Sometimes you come away from those games a bit frustrated and with the 'what ifs' but I was just really proud of our players," he said.
"In terms of size against North Warrnambool with (Nathan) Vardy, (Nick) Rodda and the three Wines boys who are big, strong lads and strong defenders - we are young and light at the moment. I could not have asked for one thing more from our playing group."
McLaren said Matt Bradley at centre half-forward, utility Jake McCosh and ruckman Jag McInerney were among the next generation embracing major roles.
"I thought they were terrific and competed really well all day," he said.
"This is the foundation of our next successful period and whether that's this year and we can win enough games and get a bit of manpower back and push again or if it's in the years to come."
Eagles coach Adam Dowie agreed height and strength was a factor in the result.
"If Chris wanted to play a certain way, it probably turned out that way," he said.
"It wasn't high scoring, it was a battle of between key position against a side that is probably a bit undermanned there."
Dowie said a 20-minute patch in the final term proved the difference and two of their more unheralded players - Luke Kenna and Fletcher Timms - stood up.
"Luke and Fletcher did good jobs on (small forwards) Jyron Neave and Clem Nagorcka," he said.
"Jye O'Brien is really popular in our group and works really hard." Luke Wines has returned to Darwin but will play for North again later in the season.
