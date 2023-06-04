KEY forward Sam Kelly could return to complement Shannon Beks in South Warrnambool's forward line in round nine as the ladder-leader anticipates a number of handy inclusions.
Beks kicked five goals on Saturday in his first match since an overseas trip, helping the Roosters account for Portland 19.12 (126) to 7.4 (46) at Friendly Societies' Park.
He played three quarters, spending the fourth on the bench as coach Mat Battistello eases him back into Hampden league competition.
"He's hugely important for our team but also loved around the footy club," he said.
"He's rested and rejuvenated. Hopefully yesterday was a small sample size of what he's got in store for the rest of the year."
Recruit Dan Nicholson is "starting to find his feet in our midfield" while Myles McCluggage, Ollie Bridgewater and Ben Rantall impressed in "a consistent performance across the board".
Battistello expects Kelly and Jed Henderson to play against Cobden with midfielder Liam Youl also a possibility to return with defender Isaac Thomas and forward Will White "50-50 chances".
AFL draft contenders George Stevens and Luamon Lual, whose Coates Talent League side has a bye, could also play for their home club.
"It may be the last time the region sees both of them play in the Hampden league so hopefully that happens for our club but we'll wait and see," Battistello said.
South Warrnambool played its first home game of the season at Friendly Societies' Park as its change rooms undergo a renovation.
They are still out of action but Battistello was happy to be back in front of its home fans.
"The council put on a couple of tents for us," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.