Shannon Beks kicks five goals in return game for Hampden league side South Warrnambool

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 4 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:17pm
Shannon Beks kicked five goals for South Warrnambool. File picture
Shannon Beks kicked five goals for South Warrnambool. File picture

KEY forward Sam Kelly could return to complement Shannon Beks in South Warrnambool's forward line in round nine as the ladder-leader anticipates a number of handy inclusions.

