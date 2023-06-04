The collective mood of the Warrnambool Seahawks is upbeat despite the side's five-point away loss to Big V ladder-leaders Shepparton Gators on Saturday night.
The Seahawks led 72-60 at the final break of the round 11 clash but ended up falling 87-92, thanks to a 32 to 15 final term in the Gators' favour.
The fourth quarter was almost a reversal of the third, where the Seahawks outscored the Gators 33 to 14.
Seahawks coach Alex Gynes said it was disappointing to lose but found plenty of positives.
"A few of the guys and the leaders of our group said it after the game that there's a lot of belief in our group and there needs to be to push the top team and to have our chance to win it..." he said.
"There's a lot of positives to take out of it and the way we play and the style of game can take it up to anyone."
Gynes impressed for the visitors with 25 points, nine rebounds and one assist while Jamal Pollydore (20 points, five rebounds, seven assists) and James Mitchell (18 points, eight rebounds) excelled.
The Seahawks mentor said the side "still played quite well" in the fourth quarter.
"(We) got some open looks that just didn't drop for us and they got away and put some points on the board," he said.
"As I said, disappointing to lose and we let it get away in the fourth quarter but to go up there and play in front of a really loud crowd and to still be in with a shot of winning in the last couple of minutes was pleasing."
The Seahawks sit second with a record of nine wins and four losses, with the first-placed Gators boasting an 11 win, two loss record.
Meanwhile, the Warrnambool Mermaids remain top of the table after defeating Bellarine Storm 70 to 64 in Drysdale on Sunday.
Champion Mermaid Amy Wormald top-scored for the visitors with 15 points, with teammates Dakota Crichton and Matilda Sewell both contributing 13. The victory takes the Mermaids' record to nine wins and two losses from their 11 games.
The Seahawks next game is against Coburg on June 17 at the Arc while the Mermaids have to wait until June 24, when they travel to face Mildura.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
