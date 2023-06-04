The Standard
Cobden's Jesse Williamson kicks eight goals against a Warrnambool team without injured ruckman Dan Weymouth

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 4 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Jesse Williamson starred for Cobden against Warrnambool, kicking eight goals. Picture by Anthony Brady
Jesse Williamson starred for Cobden against Warrnambool, kicking eight goals. Picture by Anthony Brady

COBDEN is hoping to build on a complete performance after dominating a Warrnambool side grappling with the loss of injured ruckman Dan Weymouth.

