COBDEN is hoping to build on a complete performance after dominating a Warrnambool side grappling with the loss of injured ruckman Dan Weymouth.
An eight-goal haul from dangerous midfield-forward Jesse Williamson helped the Bombers to a confidence-boosting 19.7 (121) to 10.9 (69) win against the Blues at Reid Oval on Saturday.
The Bombers jumped inside the Hampden league top-five in the Blues' place in a season littered with intrigue.
Cobden's six-goal to two opening term proved decisive as Warrnambool, which lost Weymouth before the game to a broken arm sustained at training on Thursday night, pondered its preparation.
Bomber co-coach Dan Casey described the result as "a complete performance".
"I clicked and kicking four goals in the first two or three minutes helped," he said.
"We have been training really hard to try and change the way we play and I thought last week we played really well for 115 minutes, it was just five minutes in the end where Port Fairy got on top of us.
"We are trying to teach the guys that if we get put in that position again, how to slow the play down and when to pull the trigger.
"When Warrnambool got a little bit of a run-on we were able to slow the game down and take the sting out of it a bit, re-set and go again."
Casey was thrilled with Williamson's contribution. "He's been one of our best players all year so far, whether he's up on the ball or in the back line or wherever he is," he said.
"He had a really good game, the guys fed him really well and he's dangerous one-on-one."
Leader Jack Hutt "intercepted a lot of supply" into the Blues' attack along with Sam Thow while recruit Jordy Fowler and Noah Mounsey had a task on in-form forward Luke Cody, who went into the game sore.
Young ruck duo Ben Berry and Tully Darcy also impressed the coach as did Jack Hammond and Henry Robertson while GWV Rebels player Ben McGlade made his senior debut and provided a spark on the wing.
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe said Weymouth, who was in a rich vein of form after missing the bulk of last season through injury, had plates and screws inserted in his arm and would miss between six and 10 weeks. Midfielder Damien McCorkell (back) was also a late omission.
"It's disappointing for the big fella (Weymouth) but also from a team point-of-view he was really pivotal against Terang and he's an exceptional leader to have as well," O'Keefe said.
"He's an assistant coach so he'll still be well and truly a part of our group."
O'Keefe said the Blues would address their preparation after a slow start where they were beaten at the centre bounces.
"We were disappointed, no doubt, and the message is we just have to make sure we turn up," he said.
"Making sure our preparation is right and I am not really talking about what we eat and what we drink, it's more about how we think about the game leading into the game.
"After a really good performance the week before against Terang - and you see it in the AFL - you have a good week and knock off a side you're probably not meant to beat and then you lose the next week against a side you feel like you can beat."
O'Keefe said the Blues would now try and respond against top-five side North Warrnambool Eagles.
"It is probably the perfect type of team to come up against," he said.
"It's one of those must-win games. Cobden leap-frogged us now from a ladder point-of-view and now we're in the last game of the rotation and we get an indication of where we're at."
Two players at opposing ends - Sam Cowling (centre half-back) and Harry Ryan (centre half-forward) - impressed O'Keefe.
"They were among the best players on the ground," he said.
