Dennington coach Sue Fleming says her side will look to learn from last year's mistakes as it attacks the second half of the Warrnambool and District league season.
The Dogs sit fifth following their 53-48 round nine win against South Rovers on Saturday and are determined to play finals after missing out in 2022.
"This time last year we were thereabouts where we are now but the second half we let it go and we weren't winning," Fleming said.
"So we're going to reset at training now, we're going to work on what we want to see happen in the second half, so we've got something to stay pretty focused on.
"Our end goal this year is to actually get in the finals."
The Dogs led at every break on Saturday but couldn't quite put the result beyond doubt. The Lions narrowed the margin to within five goals at various stages in the final quarter however the Dogs dug deep for the win.
"Happy to hang on," Fleming said of the result.
"There was a lot of changes that I did today but that's all just trying new combinations. This is our first game back having our full side since round one so we wanted to try some new things, we knew that was going to cost some goals. They did well and it doesn't hurt them anyway to learn how to hang on."
Fleming said she was pleased with her side's defensive efforts, particularly those of youngster Zoe Fleming and Rachel Waterson.
"It was nice to be able to have Zoe in defence and she actually got our best player today, she did very well.
"I thought there were lots of efforts over a half a game I'd say today from everybody, but I just felt like Zoe kept that defensive end going really well today and then to go up and go back into the shooting role, that was really good as well.
"I think Rachel actually had a solid effort today too. Nadine (Porter) is a very good player and we talked about her actually shutting her out of the game. We thought she did that really well."
South Rovers coach Kylie Carter was happy with her side's performance despite the loss. The game was also the first time Dennington shooter Lena Wright came up against her old side after departing in the off-season.
"I thought the girls played really, really well," Carter said. "We've been struggling to put four quarters together, so today I felt today they put the four quarters together. Obviously playing against Lena, we really love Lena, so it was nice to see her have a really good game as well."
Meanwhile, Merrivale remains in second spot after a comfortable win against Russells Creek while Panmure is one win back in third, following its hard-fought 11-goal triumph over Timboon Demons. Fourth-placed Kolora-Noorat defeated Allansford by 33 goals and Old Collegians were outgunned by undefeated Nirranda 82-33.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
