Allansford coach Tim Nowell says if his team wants to play finals it needs to be "more competitive" than it was on Saturday against Kolora-Noorat.
The Cats are sixth from nine rounds of the Warrnambool and District league season after falling to the Power 14.9 (93) to 3.4 (22).
Nowell was honest in his assessment of the Cats' performance.
"Tough loss, just beaten by a better side," he said.
"It's as simple as that. I say it each week, we've got a lot to work on but today we were just beaten by a better side.
"We can't be second to the football. Today we were, instead of being proactive we were reactive and too reactive for too long."
Nowell said there were positives to take away.
"I thought our third and our fourth quarters we showed a bit more," he said. "In the last quarter we had some pretty young lads, we threw them on ball and we just threw the board around a little bit and I was really happy with what we saw."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
