Panmure defeats Timboon Demons, with forward Lachlan McLeod kicking nine goals for second consecutive week

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated June 4 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Lachlan McLeod kicked nine goals against the Demons. Picture by Anthony Brady
One goal-kicker stood above the rest in Panmure's commanding win against Timboon Demons on Saturday however coach Chris Bant reserved praise for his entire forward group.

