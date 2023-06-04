One goal-kicker stood above the rest in Panmure's commanding win against Timboon Demons on Saturday however coach Chris Bant reserved praise for his entire forward group.
The third-placed Bulldogs triumphed 14.15 (99) to 4.3 (27) in the round nine Warrnambool and District league clash, with star forward Lachlan McLeod bagging nine majors for the second time in as many weeks.
Jesse Dalton snagged three goals while Harrison Searle (two goals) was the other Bulldog to hit the scoreboard.
"I thought all our forward line played pretty well," Bant said. "He (McLeod) ended up just being the one at the end of the chain.
"Today Lachy was the man and next week it might be someone different."
Bant thought his side "controlled the game for the most part" in muddy conditions. The playing-coach returned for his first senior game since round three while ruck recruit Rylan Rattley made an impact in his first match since the third round.
"He (Rattley) dominated all the hit-outs," Bant said.
"If he didn't win 100 per cent of them, he would have won 95 of them.
"He gave us first use in there and also took a few good marks around the ground."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
