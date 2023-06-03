AN injury to emerging Terang Mortlake footballer Xavier Vickers soured the Bloods' convincing win on Saturday.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna said Vickers broke his collarbone in the third term of their 19.23 (137) to 11.3 (69) win against Hamilton Kangaroos at Melville Oval.
"It was disappointing because he was playing pretty well until that happened," he said.
"He plays pretty well most weeks, he's always competing hard."
On a brighter note, recruit Lewis Taylor got through his first game unscathed following a layoff with a groin injury.
He went off at the final break but is expected to play a full game next weekend.
"He was pretty solid, got involved and dished off some good handballs in close," Kenna said. "He pulled up pretty good after the game so that's a positive."
Hamilton Kangaroos coach Hamish Waldron said he put teenager Noah Herrmann on the former AFL rising star winner at stages.
"I had a talk to Noah on the bench and said 'it'll be a good experience for you'," he said.
"He did a pretty good job on him."
Waldron said Taylor "was a little quiet early and then got himself into the game".
"When Lewy gets it, he's quite damaging. He is still fairly explosive out of the pack, gets moving pretty quick."
Kenna, whose side boasts a 7-1 win-loss record, was pleased with its scoring shots.
Key forward Will Kain kicked six goals but they came from different avenues as the players contended with heavy conditions due to wet weather overnight.
Waldron, whose team remains winless, again saw promise from his young players.
"It was pleasing to see us kick over 10 goals," he said. "There was some good passages and hopefully soon we can string a good four-quarter effort together.
"We played some good footy, we just have to play it for longer and that's just the way with young fellas. The more games I can get into them, the better they will be."
Deacon White was a standout for the Roos while Taine Morris was again solid in defence.
"Deacon played a fair bit of midfield time, had 23 disposals, laid eight tackles and kicked two goals," Waldron said.
