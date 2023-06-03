The Standard
Warrnambool police searching for grey Hyundai stolen overnight

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated June 3 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:00pm
Warrnambool police are looking for a grey Hyundai Tucson after it was stolen from the owner's garage in Bostock Street while they slept.
Warrnambool police are on the hunt for a grey Hyundai Tucson after it was stolen from the owners' garage while they slept on Friday night.

