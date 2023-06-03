Warrnambool police are on the hunt for a grey Hyundai Tucson after it was stolen from the owners' garage while they slept on Friday night.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit said the car was stolen in Bostock Street, East Warrnambool between 5.30pm Friday and 9.30am Saturday.
DSC Hughes said police didn't know whether they were looking for one or more offenders, but the thieves had entered the Bostock Street home "intent on stealing property of value".
"During this time the owners of the premises a female victim, aged 53, was home," he said.
The offender/s entered the victims' garage, where they "stole a set of car keys to the victims' 2005 Hyundai Tucson sedan, grey in colour, Victorian registration TVJ811, which was parked on the nature strip". Having procured the keys, they drove off in the car.
"The victim awoke the following morning to find the car keys and her Hyundai Tucson stolen, reported same to police," DSC Hughes said.
"We'd appeal for members of the public for information and to keep a look out for the victims stolen vehicle, (and) if they do see this vehicle to immediately call Triple 000 and notify same of its location otherwise any information to Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1116."
DSC Hughes said it was likely to have been an opportunistic crime. "This type of crime is sadly becoming more and more common," he said.
"It's a timely reminder for members of the community to keep their house and garage locked at all times."
