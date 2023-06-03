COLIN Harwood has witnessed his beloved football club at its best and worst.
The reliable defender, who chalked up his 150th senior game for Port Fairy on Saturday, has remained committed to the purple and gold since arriving at Gardens Oval aged five.
He's now 27 and one of the Seagulls' leaders ushering in a new era after a winless 2023 season which included a senior forfeit.
The revitalised Seagulls made it two wins, a draw and six losses from eight games under new coach Dustin McCorkell when they surprised third-ranked Camperdown 15.100 (100) to 5.7 (37).
"Considering where we've been - we've had ebbs and flows, highs and lows, and to get a win and be on the right path with the right people behind the scenes has been unreal," Harwood said.
"I'm a life member and it's something I appreciate a lot. It (life membership) is an elite club - there's not many around. I think there is one current player - (Isaac) Egg Martin, who didn't play today. It's 150 games for a club I love."
Harwood has had his own struggles including a serious broken leg.
"It's bloody good to be out there - it's been a pretty rough last 18 months," he said.
"I played my 100th in the 2017 grand final and then haven't played much since.
"I played 100 straight and it's taken me six years to play 50, that's just footy I guess with injuries."
Port Fairy led at every change with its decision-making, tenacity at the contest and flair proving a handful for Camperdown.
Jason Rowan - needing five goals to break the league record - finished with three while the Seagulls had 11 goal-kickers in total.
"We haven't won many first halves but we haven't lost many last halves, so we knew if we could put four quarters together we could match it with anyone," Harwood said.
"When the young lads are running on top of the ground it makes it a hell of a lot easier. They pull that kick and all of a sudden it opens up."
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell was thrilled with his side's ability to start strongly - it kicked three goals to one in the first term.
"It's the first time we've led at any break for the whole year," he said.
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn, whose team was on a five-game winning streak, said the loss was a reality check.
"We don't panic - we go back and learn from it and we'll look for a response next week," he said.
"It feels like they did to us what we've been doing to other sides where they really hunted us We didn't respond and that's probably the biggest disappointing thing.
"It is the first time we've had 100 points kicked against us all year so that is something we've prided ourselves on.
"We just couldn't hit the scoreboard and our entries in made it hard for our forwards.
