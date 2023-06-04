PORT Fairy is hopeful a breakthrough win will instil confidence in its young netball team.
The Seagulls ended a two-season losing streak on Saturday when they accounted for Hampden league rival Camperdown 49-33 at Gardens Oval. First-year coach Allahna Edwards said it was a special result for her players.
"It was a relief and I know the girls were pretty excited," she said.
"They were pretty nervous before the game but they had confidence in themselves that they could do it and the faith they could take it on.
"They really wanted it and I think it showed in the game. There was lots of desperation there and it paid off.
"(Netball co-ordinator) Antonia (Balmer) was saying some of those girls have been waiting for a win since May 2021, so they were celebrating last night."
Edwards said the Seagulls, who made an impressive start with a 16-goal to nine opening term, read the situation each term presented and adjusted accordingly.
"We have been trying to mix it up a bit," she said.
"We've had weeks where we've sort of got sucked into the other team's game and played a bit erratically and haven't been able to make that switch to run hard and fast but then be able to settle it down.
"They did it really well (against the Magpies) and were able to mix up their play a little bit more and keep it short and sharp when they needed to."
Port Fairy is pleased with how Laura Coffey and Jessica Tobin-Salzman are teaming up in the goal circle.
Tessa Allen led the Seagulls' midcourt along with wing attack Ellie Cuolahan.
"They just put in a power of work, they really do," Edwards said.
"They were strong offensively and defensively and they just didn't take the foot off the pedal, they were absolutely incredible."
Goal defender Tilly Balmer was a steadying influence in the back court too.
"Tilly always amazes me as well," she said.
"She has such a positive attitude on and off the court and is just really supportive with the young ones she plays with.
"She's only a young one herself - I forget that sometimes - but she's a really good role model for the under 17s and under 15s."
Port Fairy now plays bottom-placed Portland - the only team without a win after eight rounds - at Hanlon Park next weekend.
Edwards said the Seagulls were bullish about their chances of back-to-back wins.
"We will be without Ellie (unavailable) so we might have to re-think our midcourt structure," she said.
"The whole div one and open squad are all fairly close so I don't think it will be too much of a worry (replacing her) and the girls are really excited. The win just gave them that boost of confidence they really needed."
Edwards said Port Fairy had been hoping ex-coach Sarah McCorkell would be "back in the mix".
"But last week she fractured her finger so that (comeback) is not going to be happening," she said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
