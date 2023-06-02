WARRNAMBOOL trainer Patrick Ryan is praying for rain before Saturday's Flemington race meeting.
Ryan saddles up the lightly raced three-year-old Rivkin in a $150,000 restricted race over 1100 metres.
"We need a wet track, the wetter the better for Rivkin," the Warrnambool Cup winning trainer told The Standard.
"The forecast is for rain on Saturday. I'm hoping it pours rain at Flemington. The rain will bring the other horses back to Rivkin. My bloke loves wet tracks.
"I thought his last start win at Casterton was very good. Dean Yendall who rode him at Casterton has retained the ride for Saturday, We've got a bit of an opinion of the horse going forward. I've got no big plans for Rivkin. We'll just look for races on wet tracks over the winter months."
Rivkin has won two of his five starts.
Maddie Raymond, Lindsey Smith and Daniel Bowman are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners on the nine race Flemington program.
Raymond saddles up the Warrnambool Cup winner Rolls in a $150,000 restricted race over 2520 metres while No Drama runs for Smith down the Flemington straight. Bowman accepted with Fortunate Kiss in a $130,000 fillies and mares race.
The powerful Ciaron Maher stable has runners at Flemington, Rosehill, and Eagle Farm on Saturday. The Winslow training export saddles up Affaire A Suivre in the $700,000 Queensland Oaks. Irish born jockey John Allen, who rode Affaire A Suivre to victory in the Australasia Oaks last month has retained the ride on the filly.
