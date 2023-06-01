Keringa has three claims to fame | House of the Week

FOUR years of intensive investment of time, thought and money have radically transformed what was formerly a dairy farm into a showpiece stud property in South West Victoria.
Located at Cudgee, 10 minutes from Warrnambool, Keringa currently boasts three unique claims to fame - the largest purebred flock of Charollais sheep in Australia, home to the renowned Watermark Gypsy Cobs Stud and, as Australia's only Fell Pony breeder, the Llancloudy Fell Pony stud.
Kevin and Gina Feakins purchased the property in 2019 and brought their breeding enterprises south from Glen Innes on the NSW Northern Tablelands, attracted by the quality of the free-draining land and its coastal location.
"The three studs have operated since 2007, when we flew in 60 horses from the UK," Kevin says.
"We fenced the whole property over three years, banging in nearly 3000 steel pickets by hand over more than 20km of fencing and hanging 280 field gates.
"We've also reroofed sheds, built new ones, put in a new driveway and all-weather laneways and basically doubled the footprint of the house with a huge extension."
Elders Real Estate agent Tom Luxton says Keringa is one of the finest lifestyle properties in South West Victoria.
The property is offered either as a whole or as Lot 2 only, while the homestead side is bordered by Brucknell Creek.
Keringa has a 186 Ml irrigation licence, with stock water pumped from the creek for troughs in all 30 paddocks and domestic supply assured with 160,000 litres in rainwater storage.
Recently extended to effectively double the size, the open plan design encompasses a magnificent new modern kitchen with two double electric ovens and marble benchtops.
Outbuildings include a two-car garage with well-equipped utility room, an outside laundry, farm office, newly-built two-car timber coach house, shed used for indoor lambing, garden shed and second double garage.
The new equine complex includes four double sliding doors, eight loose boxes, six foaling/weaning/stallion loose boxes, concrete wash/shower bay and eight-horse bay, hot water and pregnancy-testing race.
Further infrastructure comprises an on-farm sandstone quarry, hay shed with skillion, machinery shed, livestock shed, workshop, ex-dairy shed, two-stand shearing shed with skillion to contain 300 sheep, sheep and cattle yards and cattle handling facilities.
Lot 2 includes 10 well-fenced paddocks, bore and a 12 Ml Lake surrounded by established river red gums. Contact the agency for details.
