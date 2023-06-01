The Standard
138 Hallowells Road, Cudgee | Keringa has three claims to fame

By House of the Week
Updated June 2 2023 - 10:20am, first published 9:00am
Keringa has three claims to fame | House of the Week
  • 138 Hallowells Road, Cudgee
  • Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
  • Expressions of interest close June 14
  • Agency: Elders Real Estate
  • Agent: Tom Luxton 0427 528 548
  • Inspect: By appointment

FOUR years of intensive investment of time, thought and money have radically transformed what was formerly a dairy farm into a showpiece stud property in South West Victoria.

