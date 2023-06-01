The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball

Warrnambool Seahawks import Jamal Pollydore earns Big V player of the month award

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 2 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Seahawks' Jamal Pollydore is averaging more than 27 points a game. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool Seahawks' Jamal Pollydore is averaging more than 27 points a game. Picture by Sean McKenna

RECENTLY-CROWNED Big V player of the month Jamal Pollydore believes he can take his game to even greater heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.