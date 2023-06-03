Hampden league live coverage: Round eight

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden Football Netball League.
There's a number of intriguing matches in round eight - on the field and on the court.
Key forward Jason Rowan needs just five goals to break the Tony Russell's league record of 1021.
Rowan's Port Fairy hosts third-placed Camperdown at Gardens Oval.
In other games, Koroit and North Warrnambool Eagles meet in the grand final rematch at Victoria Park, in-form Warrnambool hosts Cobden at Reid Oval, South Warrnambool plays Portland and Hamilton Kangaroos meet second-ranked Terang Mortlake at Melville Oval.
You can follow our live blog here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.