Warrnambool export Angus Bade has been named in the Ballarat league's initial senior football interleague squad for its clash against the Hampden league in July.
The former Greater Western Victoria Rebels player, who now plays his community football with Redan in the highly-regarded Ballarat competition, forms part of the initial 58-player squad which will be coached by Carlton legend Anthony Koutoufides.
The 20-year-old utility recently returned to Ballarat football at the start of the season and is now playing for Footscray in the VFL where has played one match for the Bulldogs against Werribee, collecting eight disposals in his return match.
The former Ballarat Grammar student recently told The Standard he was once again enjoying his football after a bout of serious injuries set him back for almost a whole year.
"It was a massive learning curve getting injured last year and being out for so long," he said.
"I'm just really glad to be back playing footy and even just training again, getting into a routine and what not."
Interleague football will make its resurgence on July 1 at MARS Stadium in Ballarat, with Warrnambool export and AFL legend Jonathan Brown to once again coach the Bottle Greens in the newly introduced under 23 format.
The Hampden league is yet to announce its initial squad for the highly-anticipated clash.
Sports reporter with The Standard
