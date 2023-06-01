The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Big Freeze for MND event returns to Allansford Hotel

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated June 1 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeremy Ellis getting dunked at the 2022 Big Freeze event at Allansford Hotel. The MND fundraiser returns this Sunday, June 4.
Jeremy Ellis getting dunked at the 2022 Big Freeze event at Allansford Hotel. The MND fundraiser returns this Sunday, June 4.

FRIDAY

MUSIC: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, music 7.30pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.