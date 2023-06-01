MUSIC: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, dinner 6.30pm, music 7.30pm.
MUSIC: South West Shantyfolk inaugural Portland shanty session, Mac's Hotel, from 2pm.
FUNDRAISER: Fight MND fun run/walk, Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club to the Hopkins River, registrations from 8.30am, with the run and walk from 9am-11am.
BOOKS: Maya Linnell author talk, Glenelg Libraries, Portland, 11am-noon. Wylah 2 launch celebration, Warrnambool Library, 11am-noon.
SHOWS: Ascent by Sydney Dance Company, Lighthouse Theatre, from 7.30pm. Frankenstein, Lighthouse Studio, from 7.30pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league, Port Fairy v Camperdown, Gardens Oval, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District, Dennington v South Rovers, Dennington Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
FUNDRAISER: Big Freeze for MND, Allansford Hotel, 11.30am-4pm.
BIRDS: Port Fairy pelagic seabird tour, meeting point at The Wharf, 6.45am-4pm. Western District Bird Expo, Hamilton Showgrounds, 11am-1pm.
MUSIC: Classical, Hammond Centre, Christ Church, Warrnambool, From 2pm. Tank Dilemma, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
