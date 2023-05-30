Belief is high at South Warrnambool but the Roosters won't be getting too far ahead of themselves, according to their star defender Alyssa Johnstone.
The side downed second-placed Tyrendarra by 25 points on Sunday, to register its seventh win of the Western Victoria Female Football League season from as many games.
The Roosters are two wins ahead of the Darras at the top of the ladder and tracking well to clinch the minor premiership, with six regular-season rounds remaining.
Johnstone, who was her side's best on Sunday, said her team would remain grounded despite its electric start.
"It's obviously still early on in the season but we are happy with how we're going," she said.
"We're getting good numbers up to training and everyone's putting in effort so it's good.
"You could say it is (belief high amongst the team) but we're also not complacent either.
"We probably haven't played our best footy yet but we are building every week and we keep getting better and better each time we play but we're not quite at our peak I don't think yet."
Johnstone, who is on Geelong's VFLW list but yet to debut, has been at the forefront of the Roosters' dominance this season, appearing in the side's best players in each of her five matches.
She is pleased by her own form but more concerned with team success.
"It's going well, my body feels good and just enjoying being with the girls really," she said.
"The group's really good this year and I love being around them on and off the field so I really think about it that way, that I love just going out and playing with the girls rather than individual performance."
The utility, who has also spent time in the midfield this season, confirmed she was back to "100 per cent" after dealing with some hamstring issues.
Naturally in an undefeated side, Johnstone isn't the only Rooster dominating this season.
Teammate Shannon Johnson is equal league-leading goal-kicker (13) while former Greater Western Victoria Rebel Rosie Pickles has also been influential.
In-between VFL Cats commitments the Roosters have also had the luxury of playing Western Victoria Female Football League best and fairest winner Jane McMeel, who has featured in three games this season for the side.
Aside from the side's top-tier players, Johnstone has been impressed with the output of the lesser experienced footballers.
"Girls that haven't played a whole lot of footy as well are just really improving with every training, every game," she said.
"Under Chris (Meade), our coach, he can tailor for all levels which is really good to see the girls who haven't played much are improving but also the ones that have had a bit of experience, getting better every week as well.
"Everyone's moving forward together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.