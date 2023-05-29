Promising Cobden teenager Rhys Unwin has "unique" forward line traits not many footballers possess, according to a leading Coates Talent League mentor.
Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys coach David Loader said the crafty and energetic forward, who sparkled in Sunday's 35-point win against Tasmanian Devils with a goal and 17 disposals, was a footballer with immense ability.
"Young Rhys could have torn the game apart (on Sunday). He had a lot of chances and is clever as clever up forward," Loader said of the 16-year-old Hampden league talent.
"It could have been a much bigger day for him but he was very, very good."
The Mercy Regional College student, who won the Hampden league's under 16 best and fairest in 2022, has kicked a goal a game this season and averaging 15 possessions at Coates Talent League level.
He was particularly prominent on debut in the round one match against Bendigo Pioneers, slotting two goals.
The small forward has also played three senior games with the Bombers at Hampden level in 2023.
"It's his lateral movement in tight within probably 40 metres from goal that's so impressive," Loader said of Unwin.
"He's got this unique ability to pick up the ball and quickly cut off the line, he's one of those players and it might sound silly, that when he's standing right beside you, his next step is two metres to the side of you.
"He can cut so hard off the line and not a lot of players I've coached or known can actually do that."
He added the speedy forward had an element of surprise to his game which made him a dangerous match up for opposition teams.
"Rhys sort of steps and you go 'wow he's gone one metre out in front, or two metres to the side so quickly', he's just so laterally quick," he said.
"We're so impressed by him."
South Warrnambool duo Luamon Lual and George Stevens were other Rebels to produce season-best performances on Sunday, with Loader labelling the latter's 27-disposal, one-goal effort the "best he's seen him play".
The Rebels, sitting eighth on the Coates Talent League ladder, face the 15th placed Gippsland Power on Sunday at Shepley Oval in Dandenong.
