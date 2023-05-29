The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Gallopers in running for spring races

Updated May 29 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stablehand Nyle Gurry with promising galloper Queen Air earlier this year. Picture by Sean McKenna
Stablehand Nyle Gurry with promising galloper Queen Air earlier this year. Picture by Sean McKenna

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is seeking to reconstruct the careers of promising gallopers Tuvalu and Queen Air in feature spring races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.