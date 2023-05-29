Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Gallopers in running for spring races

"I thought Bubble Palace was brave," he said. "She did a fair bit of work in the run and still battled on strongly to the line. She's an honest filly. I think her best distance range is from a 1000 to 1100 metres but with time she may get out to 1200 metres. There's a nice race for her at the upcoming Swan Hill carnival over 1000 metres but we might hold off running there and set her for a race at Caulfield next month."