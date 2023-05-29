Old Collegians mentor Ben van de Camp insists his youthful side isn't far away from a win and is on the right path after "being in the contest most of the day" against highly-fancied Panmure on Saturday.
The Warriors, currently winless and anchored to the bottom of the Warrnambool and District league table, pushed the Bulldogs during patches on the road in the 72-point loss after big losses to Timboon Demons, Russells Creek and Kolora-Noorat in recent weeks.
"I'm pleased with a lot of things to be honest. It was a four-quarter effort in terms of concentration and application to the task and we were better structured," he told The Standard.
"We were way better in a lot of areas. We can celebrate that but the next thing is how do we bring that level every week? I said it a few weeks ago, we've got to work on the difference between our best and our worst."
Van de Camp said he believed the group would eventually be rewarded if they could stick to the task and control the tempo when the opposition gets on top in patches.
"If we play the way we did (against Panmure) we actually win quite a few games of football, they're just such a quality side," he said.
"It was only a few patches that kind of blew the score out.
"It was maybe in the last 10 minutes in the second quarter and they opened us right up, slammed on about seven or eight goal but for the rest of the game we were with them I thought so I'm pleased with the boys' efforts.
"We just need to build from that."
Skipper Tim Lewis led from the front in the 12-goal loss, kicking four goals and providing strong leadership to his young team, while the likes of Jacob Brooks, Declan Gleeson and Harry Hall are showing excellent signs through the rebuild. The Warriors play red-hot Nirranda at home on Saturday with Van de Camp hopeful his side can be competitive.
