South Warrnambool coach Will Jamison subscribes to the theory that there's always room to improve despite his side sitting clear at the top of the ladder with seven wins from as many games.
The untrained eye would struggle to find any faults with the reigning premier's 64-28 win against North Warrnambool Eagles however Jamison was able to pinpoint "discipline" as an area he would like the side to better.
"Overall pretty happy with it," Jameson said of his side's showing.
"I thought for the majority of the quarters we were pretty disciplined.
"Always things to work on and I think we identified early in the game there's some things that we need to work on, so we'll get back to the training track and do that.
"I think just our overall discipline (could improve). So our decision making when we're fatigued is an area of focus.
"That comes with match fitness as the season goes on as well."
Attacker Annie Blackburn shone for the Roosters against an Eagles' side sorely missing the on-court presence of playing-coach Maddison Vardy, who was away for the fixture.
Jamison praised Blackburn, as well as the entire team.
"I thought across the board we were really, really consistent," he said.
"I thought everyone played their role both in attack and defence but I thought Annie Blackburn's work-rate today was fantastic.
"She created a lot of plays for us down the attack end but I thought just as much she was really effective in defence as well."
The Roosters mentor said his side were still searching for 60-minute consistency and would "just keep focusing on that".
Jaime Barr, who stepped in for Vardy as coach, conceded that it was always going to be a tough ask for her side coming up against the Roosters.
"South are a super slick outfit," she said.
"There's no doubt about that.
"Not just slick but also really strong bodies across the court so we obviously had personnel out, Skye (Billings) is injured so we had to change things up and when you have to do that against something so slick and oiled it makes it really hard."
"But really, really proud of just their fight to the end. We talked this morning about just trying to work for each other and keep ourselves up and about and they did that right to the end."
Barr said she was impressed by the efforts of some of the side's younger players.
"(It was) really hard without Maddy, she's their leader and she's a really good, strong body so taking that out of the game makes it difficult for us but a couple of kids stood up really well today," she said.
"I thought Matilda Sewell was great, I thought Tahni Porter was just phenomenal actually, she could really match it with anyone.
"She had a great game and we're going to take lots of stuff out of today to try and get a fifth or fourth spot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.