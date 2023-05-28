The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Hampden league trio star in GWV Rebels' stirring Coates Talent League win on Sunday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Stevens absolutely dominated in the GWV Rebels' rousing win on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy
George Stevens absolutely dominated in the GWV Rebels' rousing win on Sunday. Picture by Kate Healy

Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys coach David Loader has declared draft prospect George Stevens' "complete performance" on Sunday is the best game he's seen the South Warrnambool talent play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.