Greater Western Victoria Rebels Boys coach David Loader has declared draft prospect George Stevens' "complete performance" on Sunday is the best game he's seen the South Warrnambool talent play.
The AFL Academy member absolutely starred in the Rebels' stirring 35-point win against ladder-leading Tasmanian Devils in the Coates Talent League in Ballarat, 7.17 (59) to 3.6 (24), dominating through the midfield.
"He played inside midfield (on Sunday) but we saw him get aggressive coming out the front of stoppage a bit more which was great," Loader told The Standard.
"We always know George has a good leg but he kicked with great penetration and he was so clean. It was a really good game. The best game I've seen him play for sure, he was tremendous."
Loader heaped praise on fellow Hampden league products Luamon Lual and Rhys Unwin, with the latter slotting one goal but having numerous opportunities in a dynamic and energetic display.
"Rhys looked so good, he's as clever as clever but I think he kicked seven points so it could have been a really big game," he said.
"As for Luamon, he was right back to his first four rounds of the season form, he was so clean off half-back and is such a terrific one-on-one player.
"I'd be surprised if there is a better small defender in the competition than Luamon."
Loader said overall it was a super win against a quality opponent who tested them early on.
"They (Tasmania) were super physical and got out the front of stoppages which is what we knew they'd do, they really came to play and are a quality team", he said.
"But in the last five minutes in the first quarter we wrestled back momentum. I knew we needed to stick fat and we went to work on a few areas, changed a few things structurally and picked up a great win."
The GWV Rebels Girls side, meanwhile, couldn't quite match the Devils on Sunday afternoon, suffering a 37-point loss, 8.6 (54) to 2.5 (17).
The Rebels couldn't recover from a slow start but worked hard to stay in the contest.
South Warrnambool's Maggie Johnstone was named in the best on debut.
