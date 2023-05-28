The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Trainer Ciaron Maher has three winners at Sandown on 42nd birthday

By Tim Auld
Updated May 28 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciaron Maher, along with training partner David Eustace, had three wins at Sandown on his 42nd birthday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Ciaron Maher, along with training partner David Eustace, had three wins at Sandown on his 42nd birthday. Picture by Sean McKenna

CIARON Maher watched on with delight from Eagle Farm races while his stable had three winners at Sandown on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.