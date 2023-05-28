Pure guts and determination played a significant part in the Warrnambool Seahawks' thrilling overtime win at the Arc on Saturday night, according to coach Alex Gynes.
The Seahawks got the job done in front of their home crowd, winning 82-77 in the Big V division one men's contest against RMIT Redbacks after a contest which "ebbed and flowed".
"It was a gutsy win, a pretty even contest all game, it ebbed and flowed a bit but overall it was a really tough fight all night," Gynes told The Standard.
"It's so pleasing to get away with the win. We had our chances to put them away but didn't capitalise late but to get it done in overtime was brilliant.
"The big thing for us is our focus, when we're focused on each possession and not on the scoreboard as such we've shown we can play some really good basketball."
Gynes said there was something special about the group when games were on the line.
When we stay in games and stay focused we can beat anyone in the competition.- Alex Gynes
"There's a real steely resolve about this group, so we know when we stay in games and stay focused we can beat anyone in the competition on any night," he said.
"Our effort on the rebound was great, they had some big bodies and we did some good work on being physical."
The Seahawks had plenty of winners across the court with Gynes lauding his team's selfless attitude but pointed to a few who significantly impacted the result.
"Ollie Bidmade (16 points, 20 rebounds) was simply fantastic. He hit a few shots and knocked a few threes down and James Mitchell was terrific, his effort was great," he said.
"Matthew Berkefeld, a new recruit was fantastic with extended minutes.
"It's only his second game since coming across from Mount Gambier and to the club.
"He's been injured but was really important through stages."
The Seahawks moved to second on the division one table with the overtime win, displacing the Redbacks who now move to third.
Gynes' group will be hoping to snare another win when they travel to take on Shepparton next Saturday night.
The Mermaids, meanwhile, did what they do best with a 66-59 win against Westernport at the Arc just prior and now climb to the top of the division one women's table.
A strong opening quarter set up the win, but the home team had to fight off several fight backs from the visitors to clinch the points.
As per usual, Amy Wormald (12 points, six rebounds) was at her dynamic best, while Dakota Critchon (11 points) showed some excellent signs in her 33 minutes on court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.