The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Koroit Saints defeat Hamilton Kangaroos, with young Saints demonstrating improvement

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 28 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Youngster Jag McInerney played well for Koroit in its win against Hamilton. Picture by Sean McKenna
Youngster Jag McInerney played well for Koroit in its win against Hamilton. Picture by Sean McKenna

Koroit coach Chris McLaren says he is seeing "little wins" from his side's inexperienced players with each Hampden league game they play.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.