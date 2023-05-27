Dennington playing assistant coach Ben Thornton says his side went to school against "the best team in the league" on Saturday and would take plenty of positives despite a hefty 145-point loss.
The young Dogs were no match for the might of undefeated Merrivale, going down 28.15 (183) to 6.2 (38) as the Tigers' undefeated start to the Warrnambool and District league season continued.
Thornton - standing in alongside his fellow assistants for senior mentor Leigh Anderson for the next few matches - said the Dogs were taught a valuable lesson on what it took to reach that level.
"We spoke about it all week, they're the best side in it and we had a few come up and young Jobe Kelson come in for his first game so it was important to find out where we want to get to," he said.
"They're a good side and we knew that so it was important to not beat ourselves if they got a jump on us. It was just about staying positive and getting a look at their better players like Tate Porter, Jalen Porter and that and trying to learn something from them.
"I think we did take plenty out of it. Each quarter we just wanted to be competitive and have a crack and I think we did that for four quarters. We dug in and kept fighting all day."
Tigers spearhead Dylan Weir took an unassailable lead in the competition goal kicking tally, slotting 13 in a powerful performance to take his season total to 43 from eight matches, while Sam Gleeson, Tate Porter and Eli Barker were all class.
The ex-South Warrnambool forward has now kicked 10 goals or more on two occasions this season after slotting 12 against Old Collegians on Good Friday.
