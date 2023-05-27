Hampden league live coverage: Round seven

WELCOME to The Standard's live blog covering Hampden league round seven action.
The football match of the round is between local rivals North Warrnambool Eagles and South Warrnambool at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
The same fixture in the netball looms as compelling viewing, with the Roosters looking to continue their undefeated start to the season.
Port Fairy hosts Cobden, Portland faces Camperdown, Warrnambool faces Terang Mortlake and Koroit meets Hamilton in the other games.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
