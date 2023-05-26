THE weather will dictate if Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman runs his lightly-raced filly Bubble Palace in a $150,000 race over 1000 metres at Sandown on Saturday.
Bubble Palace is a duffer on heavy ground but Bowman is prepared to wait until Saturday's 7.30am scratching deadline before making a final decision about running the filly.
"Bubble Palace is not much good when the tracks get into the heavy range," Bowman told The Standard.
"I've just taken a wait-and-see policy if we run or not. We're weather dependent. It's the right race for Bubble Palace and over the right distance but I don't want to take her to Sandown if the track gets into the heavy range.
"She's a promising filly. A run on a real heavy track could bottom her out for this preparation.
"She's worked well since her last-start win at Horsham and I'm very happy with her fitness levels."
Warrnambool-based jockey Melissa Julius, who rode Bubble Palace to her last-start Horsham victory, has been booked for Saturday's ride.
Lindsey Smith, Maddie Raymond, Aaron Purcell, Matthew Williams and Jo Mugavin are other Warrnambool trainers who have runners on the nine-race Sandown program.
Smith accepted with Stripped Back and Proconsent while Raymond's runners are Home Rule, Rolls and Heart Of Puissance.
Unseen Ruler is Williams' acceptor.
The consistent Dashing lines up for Purcell.
Mugavin saddles up Atomic Gold as her first runner as a trainer. Mugavin has booked former Koroit jockey Declan Bates to ride Atomic Gold.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.