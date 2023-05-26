The Standard
Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman considers scratching Bubble Palace from Sandown meeting

By Tim Auld
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 12:08pm
Horse trainer Daniel Bowman is weighing up his options ahead of a metropolitan meeting. Picture by Sean McKenna
THE weather will dictate if Warrnambool trainer Daniel Bowman runs his lightly-raced filly Bubble Palace in a $150,000 race over 1000 metres at Sandown on Saturday.

