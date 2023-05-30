The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Moyne Shire Council approves plan to transform Port Fairy's East Beach

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated May 30 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A concept drawing for the planned multi-million dollar redevelopment of Port Fairy's East beach, which has drawn both high praise and criticism from locals and visitors.
A concept drawing for the planned multi-million dollar redevelopment of Port Fairy's East beach, which has drawn both high praise and criticism from locals and visitors.

The transformation of Port Fairy's East Beach is a step closer after Moyne Shire Council endorsed design plans for the redevelopment of its foreshore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.