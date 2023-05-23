The Standard
Warrnambool's growing community garden gets $100,000

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:54pm
Jacinta Ermacora (middle) with Warrnambool community garden members David Mitchell, Rob Porter, Julie Eagles, Geoff Rollinson and Courtney Mathew. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool's community garden will get its promised $100,000 with the group unveiling plans to use the cash to buy a tractor for the growing site.

