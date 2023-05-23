Warrnambool's community garden will get its promised $100,000 with the group unveiling plans to use the cash to buy a tractor for the growing site.
The funding was first announced during the election campaign, but the group was unsure when it would flow from state government coffers.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora announced the funding on Tuesday for the gardens - a project that she has seen grow since it was started in 2006 back when she was a city councillor.
"We are very delighted to come here and say this budget has funded that money," she said.
"We look forward to hearing what you are going to do with this $100,000 because it's not tied to any specific project."
Garden convener Rob Porter said the group had been unsure when the money would arrive and were yet to decide exactly how to spend it.
The hothouse barely copes with peak demand.- Rob Porter
But he said the group hoped to spend half the money on purchasing a tractor with a bucket along with a shed to house it in.
He said using a wheelbarrow and shovel for the volume of work they were doing "just doesn't cut it" anymore.
Mr Porter said a tractor would allow the group to handle the volume of compost that was created on the site.
With the revegetation and upgrade of the former quarry on-site almost complete, looking after the six acres had ramped up.
He said much of the quarry had been finished with lighting and water installed. More planting work is in the pipeline as well as educational displays about water sustainability.
Another priority for the garden was to get a second hothouse.
"The hothouse barely copes with peak demand," Mr Porter said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
