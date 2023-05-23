The Standard
Former Warrnambool Seahawks import Alex Starling signs with NBL club Adelaide 36ers

Matt Hughes
Matt Hughes
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:30pm
Former Warrnambool Seahawk Alex Starling has signed an NBL contract. File picture
Former Warrnambool Seahawk Alex Starling has signed an NBL contract. File picture

A former Warrnambool Seahawks import was announced as the Adelaide 36ers latest signing on Wednesday, the same day he received Australian citizenship.

