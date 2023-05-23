A former Warrnambool Seahawks import was announced as the Adelaide 36ers latest signing on Wednesday, the same day he received Australian citizenship.
Alex Starling, who starred for the Seahawks division one outfit in 2015, earns his chance to play in the NBL eight years after lighting up the Arc.
The 34-year-old spent the best part of the past decade in South Australia, dominating in the premier league/ NBL1 Central competition where he won three championships, two league MVPs and two grand final MVPs.
In his one Big V campaign with the Seahawks he earned team MVP honours and was named in the league's all-star five.
Warrnambool Seahawks champion Tim Gainey is delighted for his former teammate, who he remains in close touch with. He believed Starling should have been given an opportunity earlier.
"I think he had just a little injury when he was here but (based on) his form at the highest level he probably should have been in the NBL a long time ago I reckon," he said.
"I think he's just persevered and obviously been in Adelaide and playing some really high-quality basketball over there for the last seven years.
"Somebody's finally noticed he can play which should have happened a long time ago."
Due to his new citizenship status Starling is counted as a local signing rather than occupying one of just three imports slots NBL clubs are allocated.
The forward initially came to Australia in 2011 to trial with the Sydney Swans after coach Paul Roos scouted him as an international prospect, however injury ultimately cost him a deal.
Gainey said Starling's talent was obvious from the moment he arrived in Warrnambool.
"Once he was here he was a standout," he said.
"Every team knew how good he was and he starred in everything. A very good defender, obviously extremely athletic and his talent led by example."
Gainey said such was Starling's ability "he shouldn't have been here to be honest".
"He was playing on one leg and still averaging high 20s and 15 rebounds," he said.
