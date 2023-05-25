AUTHORS: Author talk and book launch, The Clearing by Rob deKok, Warrnambool RSL, 7pm-9pm. Duane Hamacher, The First Astronomers: How Indigenous Elders Read the Stars, Warrnambool Library, from 6.30pm-7.30pm.
PLAY: Brauer Amateur Dramatics' original production Infected, Anderson Theatre, Brauer College, runs Thursday and Friday from 7.30pm-9pm.
AUTHOR: Fiona Lowe The Money Club talk, Warrnambool Library, from 11am, Port Fairy Library, 3pm-4.30pm.
MUSIC: Russ Goodear and Soixante Douze Band, Warrnambool RSL, from 6pm.
STRENGTH: Never Skip Keg Day strong man and woman events, Duke's Commercial Hotel Koroit, noon-5pm.
MUSIC: Witch 3 Music, Kirkstall Hotel, from 8pm.
STORYTIME: Portland Author Olivia Coates, Glenelg Libraries, Portland, 10.30am-11.30am.
MUSIC: Louie and the Melways, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm.
ANTIQUES: Valuation day with Bruce Lowenthal, Woolsthorpe Hall, 10am-4pm.
WEDNESDAY
SHOW: Junklandia, Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, drum making workshop, 9.30am-10.30am, show, 11am-12.30pm.
COMEDY: Ross Noble, Lighthouse Theatre on Wednesday and Hamilton and Alexandra College on Thursday, 8pm-9.20pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
