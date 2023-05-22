The Standard
Inside Racing with Tim Auld: Unplaced run for star

Updated May 22 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:50am
Declan Maher says Saunter Boy will be saved for set-weights-and-penalty races in the future. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
STAR jumper Saunter Boy will be saved for set-weights-and-penalty races after his unplaced run in the $150,000 Australian Hurdle at Sandown last Sunday.

