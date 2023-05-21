Merrivale coach Josh Sobey has his undefeated Tigers purring in the Warrnambool and District league and concedes at this stage he is content mentoring his team from the sidelines in season 2023.
The Tigers were too good for South Rovers on Saturday to make it seven straight wins, 11.16 (82) to 3.8 (26), but the former J. A. Esam Medal winner said he was planning on staying off the field for the time being having not lined up on-field so far this season.
"At this stage I'm coaching from the side and enjoying that space at the minute," he said.
"I am training and can be ready to go if needed but personally I'm in a really good space on the sidelines.
"I'm not intending on rushing back and upsetting anything. If need be I can come back but not thinking about it at this stage."
He said the group had to work hard to secure the four points on Saturday.
"The boys did really well, we didn't have it all their own way and we just took a learning from each quarter but overall we're pretty pleased," he said.
Sobey confirmed Oliver Doukas hurt his shoulder and would be assessed throughout the week while star ruck Manny Sandow was a late out and remains a chance to return next week.
While the Tigers are still hoping to bring back in some key players in the coming weeks, Sobey said it was a silver lining.
"You'd love to go into a week with no changes, we haven't had that just yet with unavailable people and some management from injuries," he said.
"Some stability on selection would be nice but to keep winning and have younger players come through and giving them different roles is the most pleasing thing. The depth has been a key improver."
Lions coach Tim Condon said there was positives to take out of the clash but was disappointed with the ball use going inside forward 50.
"They were too good in the end and ran away with it late but we battled pretty hard," he said.
"We missed some sitters early and generated some shots on goal but didn't capitalise. Defensively we were pretty good but we had some issues going in to attack but we were better."
Sports reporter with The Standard
