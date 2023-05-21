Securing the four points against a fellow premiership contender on one of the Warrnambool and District league's toughest road trips has Panmure coach Chris Bant pleased with the progress of his side.
The "unique" expanses of Noorat Recreation Reserve haven't always been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Bulldogs but the third-placed side overcame a sluggish start to register a 10-point win against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday, 12.10 (82) to 10.12 (72).
Bant told The Standard it was an important win for the group, praising it for its ability to play to the conditions and control the tempo after quarter-time.
"It's been around nine years since we've won a senior match there (at Noorat) so it's pleasing to come away with one," he said.
"It's definitely the best I can remember us playing the ground in a long time. It is hard getting into people's heads when you haven't been there before, playing the far side of the ground there is really hard to generate score from, it can be very difficult.
"The wind seems to always be going that way so the ball can get stuck out that side. They've played there all their life and they do it well so it was good to play well there.
"It was a great win from the boys, we played some decent footy in some tough conditions."
The Power got the jump by kicking the first three goals of the match to hold an eight-point quarter-time lead but the Bulldogs found their groove to largely control the contest.
"We probably didn't start that well but from there we probably got the game where we wanted," Bant said.
"We came good when we got used to the conditions and just tried not to overuse the ball too much in the conditions."
Bant, currently out injured, said young defender Noah Keane was excellent while the experience of Tyler Murnane shone through all day but he reiterated as a unit it was an "impressive team effort".
He added the Bulldogs came through largely unscathed as they begin to assemble their best side ahead of a crucial run of matches in the next month.
Power coach Nick Bourke lamented a lapse in the second term and conceded his side hadn't used the football well.
"We probably just weren't good enough for long enough and Panmure are a quality side and took advantage of that," he said.
"We came back late but left it too late. We were beaten through our lapses and you can't do that against quality opposition. We turned it over in really costly spots.
"You can't do that against a skilful side."
