Dachshund Dash back for fresh festival | Warrnambool Out & About Winter 2023

After a two-year hiatus, the annual Port Fairy Dachshund Dash is back!
What these dogs lack in stature they will make up for in sheer athletic ability when they take to the track to battle it out on Saturday, June 10 for the crown of top dog.
Last time the Dash happened back in 2019, the small coastal town of Port Fairy exploded, with 2,500 spectators travelling from all parts of Australia to soak up the palpable atmosphere.
Festival coordinator Ali Kavanagh is leading the charge and is excited to see this fresh festival unfold.
Ali says Port Fairy Winter Weekends has been a stalwart in the festival calendar in the region for years.
"I'm so proud to be a part of this strong team where collectively we work towards highlighting every inch of what makes this part of the world so rare and beautiful," she says.
"And we have the Dash back, and we cannot wait to see the diminutive yet feisty canines and their equally enthusiastic owners competing for the title of top dog.
"We're so proud of this program - it really is a testament to the amount of inspiration and talent in makes up this region."
With 100 dachshunds able to register to race, these spots are going to fill up super-fast.
If you have a hound that is match-ready, make sure you jump on the website to sign them up.
If you don't have a dachshund to register - be sure to come along to watch.
It's the most fun you can have on two (or four) legs.
Featuring three categories - under 2, over 2 and veterans - this is a race of serious (and tiny) proportions.
Port Fairy Dachshund Dash is at Port Fairy Football Oval, 111 Griffiths Street, with gates open at 9am, and racing from 10.30am.
Novelty events include best dressed and an all-breeds race (no registrations required).
Food and caffeine available, and entry is by gold coin donation.
Registration close on June 1, or when they reach the 100-dog limit, whichever comes first.
Visit portfairywinterweekends.com.au/dash2023 to register your dog for $20.
