Dachshund Dash back for fresh festival | Warrnambool Out & About Winter 2023

May 26 2023 - 9:00am
Diminutive yet feisty canines and their equally enthusiastic owners will compete for the title of top dog. Picture Alice Laidlaw.
After a two-year hiatus, the annual Port Fairy Dachshund Dash is back!

