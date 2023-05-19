Exceptional home with amazing views | House of the Week

"A little bit of heaven" is how the current owners of 36 Regent Street in Port Fairy describe their home.
Built to meticulous standards, this exceptional five-year-old home features three versatile living spaces, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and sheltered outdoor entertaining.
High quality finishes and double hung double-glazed windows meet solid blackbutt timber floors and wool carpets throughout, plus an open fire and hydronic heating.
The owners say every aspect of their home design amplifies their way of life and love of entertaining, and flows directly onto the north/west deck where they admire the water views and native gardens.
"We can live, work and entertain here, while being close to our village life," they say.
Sun-lit and spectacular views of the Moyne River and along the loch set the scene for relaxed seaside living on 3160m2 of land in this welcoming community.
Stockdale & Leggo - Port Fairy selling agent Nicole Dwyer says rarely do properties in this riverside precinct come to market.
"This tightly-held, fully-landscaped haven is sure to elevate your lifestyle," Nicole says.
"Where else can you cast your eyes across open space, while being right in the heart of town?"
This breathtaking home in a unique central, private location, boasts expansive interior living spaces, and large-scale glazing floods the home with light.
Intuitive passive-solar design and orientation invites the sunlight in, maintaining a steady temperature range and cross-flow ventilation.
There is seamless indoor-outdoor transition to huge north/west deck with privacy screening and suntrap alfresco promises year-round indoor-outdoor lifestyle in incredible garden setting.
The kitchen features Smeg appliances, a servery window to the deck, quality appliances, breakfast bar and ample pantry space.
An expansive master bedroom has a walk-in-robe, and large ensuite with heated towel rails.
Bedrooms two and three have built-in robes and fixed study desks.
There is a multi-purpose room used as a hair salon, which was once a garage, and can be converted again or be left as an art studio, gym or home office.
