Nirranda's 99-point win against Dennington on Saturday came at a cost with a star Blue looking at an extended stint on the sideline through injury.
Blues' vice captain and key-defender Matthew Lloyd, who bagged five goals in a rare positional switch, suffered an injury concern to his Achilles in the 18.15 (123) to 3.6 (24) win.
"It looks like Lloydy's going to be out for a while, he's done something to his Achilles," Blues coach Nick Couch told The Standard following the game.
In better news for the reigning premier, Couch said defender Brayden Harkness (hamstring) would likely return for round seven against Russells Creek.
He was also hopeful ruck Hugh Giblin (knee) and skipper Regan Nutting would be available for that clash.
The Blues' mentor said midfielder Danny Craven "could be a while" from returning after dislocating his elbow against Allansford in round three.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
