COBDEN coach Dan Casey is surprised Camperdown's Hamish Sinnott is getting overlooked at VFL level.
It comes after the Carlton-listed utility kicked four goals in the Magpies' 11.11 (77) to 6.5 (41) win over the Bombers on Saturday night.
The result improved Camperdown's record to three wins from five matches, setting up a third-versus-fourth showdown with Koroit next week.
Casey, whose side slumped to a third straight defeat, said Sinnott had the attributes to be playing state league.
"I don't know why he's not playing VFL - he's a very, very good player," he said.
"He is a really good runner and strong. The guys did tackle him pretty hard but he was able to take it on and keep going. I hope we don't see him much playing here (in the Hampden league) - I don't know why Carlton aren't playing him."
Camperdown coach Neville Swayn would like to see Sinnott given a chance in the VFL too as "he's got a pretty complete game".
He said Sinnott was a threat in aerial contests and clean at ground level.
"I am probably a little bit biased...but he's playing really well," he said.
"His work rate is huge, the way he can run back and defend but then push up the ground and he kicked four important goals for us as well.
"You'd hope it would be not far away that he gets his crack at Carlton and can then consolidate his spot at that level.
"We love having him - he's a great asset for us but we really want him playing that higher level of footy."
Casey and Swayn both described the game as quick.
But Casey lamented the Bombers' lack of accountability in the midfield, describing his team as "in a bit of form slump at the moment".
"We didn't man them up anywhere near where we expected them to and they were able to get on top," he said.
Swayn said his team had found a groove.
"Our pressure was really good and that was the most pleasing thing," he said.
"It gave us a few more looks inside 50 over the night."
Cobden co-coach Brody Mahoney spent most of the game forward managing a back and groin injuries while Camperdown defender Sid Bradshaw injured his hamstring.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.