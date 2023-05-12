Russells Creek recruit Seamus Brady is relishing life at his new club ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash with Panmure.
The Creekers are sitting third after five rounds of the Warrnambool and District league season with Panmure in fourth, just one win behind.
Brady, who joined the club from Koroit in the Hampden league, understands the importance of the clash.
"It is a pretty big game," he said. "Obviously we had a good win last week and I suppose it's just a good chance to test ourselves against a good side. We got flogged by Kolora earlier in the year. I think it will be pretty good to just hopefully get one back against a good side in the comp and show we're up there."
Brady has enjoyed a strong start to his maiden WDFNL campaign, earning himself three best player selections from four games. He has split his time between the midfield and half-forward line and is "loving" his time with the Creekers.
"I wasn't too sure of the (league's) quality but it's been awesome," he said.
"I'm really enjoying getting a good go at senior level.
"It's been great and the boys have been looking after me. It's a good group of lads, I'm really enjoying it."
Another benefit of Brady's move is that he now gets to play alongside brother Patrick, who was already at the club.
"It's awesome, I've never actually played with Paddy before so it's pretty special to be able to do that each week," he said. "Last week Paddy was able to kick it to me a couple of times in the forward line which was pretty cool. That sort of happens each week which is nice."
Brady was pleased with his side's start to the season.
"It's been a good start to the year so hopefully we can continue on for the rest of the year," he said.
