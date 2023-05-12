The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Russells Creek recruit Seamus Brady enjoying strong start to season, eyeing 'big game' against Panmure

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 12 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russells Creek's Seamus Brady with time and space in the midfield. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Russells Creek's Seamus Brady with time and space in the midfield. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Russells Creek recruit Seamus Brady is relishing life at his new club ahead of Saturday's blockbuster clash with Panmure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.