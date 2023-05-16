A paramedic, mother and CFA volunteer, Camperdown Fire Brigade lieutenant Georgie Gretton is proving superwoman may not be the work of fiction.
The volunteer of 15 years and mum to 18-month-old Adelaide said she'd never looked back after joining as a junior.
"Sometimes it's a little bit chaotic," Ms Gretton said.
"My husband is also a volunteer with CFA and sometimes we have to rock, paper, scissors whose turn it is to respond to jobs or go to training.
"We've been really lucky that the brigade has welcomed us with open arms, and our daughter often comes to training and meetings.
"We've had people offer to babysit her and we are really lucky to have a wonderful family support network which helps us to share our time with the CFA."
Ms Gretton is one of the thousands being celebrated this National Volunteers Week. She said she wanted to inspire others to put their hand up, including parents.
"I'd highly recommend parents or people with children consider joining CFA," Ms Gretton said.
"It's a really worthwhile environment and such a beautiful second family. You'll have endless opportunities and it's such a lovely setting for your kids to grow up in.
"Volunteering isn't all about getting on the back of a fire truck and fighting fires. There are so many ways that you can get involved with the CFA.
"We're always looking for people with accounting skills or IT skills to help with the day to day running of the brigade, so even if firefighting is not for you, there's a role for you with CFA."
More information about volunteering with the CFA can be found here.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
