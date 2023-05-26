The Standard
Koroit Railway precinct a beacon for Port Fairy goods shed restoration

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
May 26 2023 - 10:30am
Warrnambool to Port Fairy Rail Trail committee secretary Ian Bodycoat at the restored Koroit Railway Station. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool to Port Fairy Rail Trail committee secretary Ian Bodycoat at the restored Koroit Railway Station. Picture by Anthony Brady

"If you don't use it, you lose it" is a medical buzz phrase that has an historical crossover.

