OPEN DAY: Cooperage open night at ABeckett's Creek Cooperage combined with Wylde Home's sip and shop, 27-31 Curdievale Rd, Timboon, 2pm-5.30pm.
THEATRE: Camperdown Theatre Company's 75th anniversary spectacular, on May 12-13, 18-20 at 7.30pm and May 20 at 1pm.
MUSIC: Johnny and Russell, Kirkstall Hotel, from 8.30pm.
MUSIC: City of Warrnambool Aria's senior vocal section, Christ Church, Saturday from 11am and Sunday from 1pm.
COMEDY: Dave O'Neil, Jessica Pearman and Billy Stiles, Noodledoof Brewing Co., dinner 6pm, show 7.30pm-11.30pm.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league, Warrnambool v Koroit, Reid Oval, from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league, Panmure v Russells Creek, Panmure Recreation Reserve, from 2.20pm.
MUSIC: Mick Thomas' Roving Commission, Hotel Warrnambool, 2pm-6pm. Warrnambool Symphony Orchestra and guest soloists Mother's Day Concert, St Joseph's Church, Warrnambool, 2.30pm-4pm.
FUNDRAISER: Warrnambool Mother's Day Classic, Pertobe Road carnival site, 9am for the 7km run, 9.05am for 3km walk.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
