TERANG Mortlake skipper Joe Arundell sees pieces of the puzzle coming together.
The Bloods are one of just two sides - alongside premiership favourite South Warrnambool - undefeated after four rounds.
They accounted for Portland 12.10 (82) to 3.3 (21) at DC Farran Oval in a twilight fixture on Saturday night.
Arundell, who has slotted in across half-back after missing the 2022 season with a shoulder injury, said the Ben Kenna-coached team was riding a wave of confidence. "We have got the season off to how we wanted to start it. We got over the line in the first round (against Camperdown) and we've probably built a bit of momentum since then," he told The Standard.
"Everyone is just doing their job. We have obviously picked up a few players but we've had a few blokes who have had injury who have filled a few holes and are playing their positions really well and I think that's setting us up pretty evenly around the ground."
Arundell said key forward Lachie Wareham and wingman Kane Johnstone were two examples.
"They both haven't played much footy at all the last three or four years," he said.
"Kane has been in our best players most weeks. He's playing that wing role to a tee which is setting us up going forward."
The natural growth in Terang Mortlake's younger tier has also been evident.
"Last year the young blokes were doing more than they should have to at that age," he said.
"But it's going to help them in the long run. They're playing well again this year and have a bit more support around them which makes it a bit easier to do what they need to do."
Arundell, who hopes to see boom recruit Lewis Taylor (groin) play in coming weeks, said the twilight fixture against the Tigers was played in mixed conditions.
The Bloods kicked six goals to one in the opening term.
"The first quarter wasn't too bad. The rain stopped for a bit and the sun came out and that was probably when we did most of the damage which helped because it pretty much rained the rest of the game," he said.
Key forward Will Kain kicked six goals for the Bloods. Arundell said ball use had been a factor in the side's ability to score.
"We have a few of those quicker, outside players in the side now which makes it easier to get it from end to end," he said.
